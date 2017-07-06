Earlier this week, we wrote about a new 360-degree camera Moto Mod. Motorola announced the Mod alongside the Moto Z2 Play, but that wasn’t the last of the new Moto Mods. Lenovo and Motorola have 5 more Mods to show off with the 360 camera.

360 camera mod – 360-degree camera sticks up out of the top. Allows for recording 360 videos and live streams.

– 360-degree camera sticks up out of the top. Allows for recording 360 videos and live streams. Action mod – A GoPro-like attachment for filming outdoor activities.

– A GoPro-like attachment for filming outdoor activities. ROKR mod – audio enhancement in collaboration with Marshall. It’s a speaker with external audio inputs.

– audio enhancement in collaboration with Marshall. It’s a speaker with external audio inputs. Studio mod – audio recording mod from Marshall. Microphone sticks up on top.

– audio recording mod from Marshall. Microphone sticks up on top. DirecTV mod – allows you to plug an HDMI DirecTV streaming stick into your phone for watching TV on the go.

– allows you to plug an HDMI DirecTV streaming stick into your phone for watching TV on the go. DSLR mod – a full-size DSLR camera lens with a shutter button and flash.

The 360 camera is the only Mod that they showed off in person. It’s important to remember that these are all just concepts. We may never see these hit the market. The 360 camera and DSLR lens seem to be the most interesting. Smartphone cameras have come a long way, but there are certain things they still can’t do. What Mods do you want to see?

[via AndroidPolice]