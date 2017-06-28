Jun 28th, 2017

New code commits for development on a Chromebook codenamed “Eve” reveal some interesting developments that could give us a glimpse into Google’s plans.

The code commits talk about a putting in special keyboard mapping for a device that has an extra key. They’re calling it the “Assistant key.” Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to put 2 and 2 together on that one.

This comes after previous developments of things like wake-up commands finding their way into the code. For all intents and purposes, it certainly does sound like Google wants Assistant in the next generation of Chromebooks.

The only question is how would it work. Will it on its own act as a Google Home-esque device that you can turn to as the center of a smart home? Or is it more like the phone-bound version of Assistant that’s like a supercharged Google Search? We’re guessing the latter for now, though we suppose anything’s possible. An eye (or 2) will be kept on this one for sure, so stay tuned.

[via Chrome Unboxed]
