After many rumors and leaked photos, the OnePlus 5 is finally official. The OP5 is the follow-up to the OnePlus 3T (yes they skipped the OnePlus 4). The OnePlus 5 is the latest attempt to woo Android die-hards and regular consumers. As per usual, we like to compare new devices to the competition. For the OP5, that’s the HTC U11 , Samsung Galaxy S8 , LG G6 , and Pixel .

On paper, the OP5 is competitive in nearly every aspect with the other devices. It has the same size display as the U11 and slightly smaller than the Galaxy S8 and G6. Resolution is on par with the Pixel, but behind the other flagships. It has the newer Snapdragon 835, same as the U11 and Galaxy S8. The rear camera is dual like the G6, but more MPs. And the front camera is in line with the U11.

Memory is another area where the OP5 is ahead of the others if you opt for the 6GB model. Only the U11 can compete for with RAM. The battery is the same size as the LG G6, but smaller than the U11, Galaxy S8, and Pixel. It has USB Type-C, microSD card slot, and a fingerprint scanner as well. One thing you don’t get is waterproofing.

OnePlus thankfully did not kill the 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy S8, G6, and Pixel all have headphone jacks. Apple is trying to move the industry in the direction of ditching the jack, but Samsung and LG aren’t participating. HTC seems more than happy to get rid of it.

It looks like OnePlus did everything they had to do to compete with the big boys. The specs seem right in line with the other flagships, but the OnePlus 5 has one big advantage: price. The OnePlus 5 is only $479. That’s considerably more affordable than the other devices in this chart. The specs are just as good, but the price is much sweeter. That’s a win in our book.

What do you think about the OnePlus 5? Is this a device that you’re interested in? Do you think OnePlus did enough to compete with the other flagship phones?