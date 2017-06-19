One of the worst features of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the fingerprint scanner. It’s small and right next to the camera. The placement feels like an afterthought, and according to rumors, that’s exactly what it was. The plan was to have it embedded in the display, but Samsung couldn’t get it done. That may happen again.

According to the latest rumors, Samsung has decided against embedding the fingerprint scanner in the display of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The problem has to do with screen brightness with the integrated sensor. Samsung really wants to be the first to launch this technology on a phone, but it has to be working properly. We may have to wait until the Galaxy S9 to see it.

[via android headlines]