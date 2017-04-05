One thing that Samsung consistently does well is displays. It has often been said that Samsung phones have the best displays. People love the Super AMOLED look. With the Samsung Galaxy S8 , they introduced the “Infinity Display,” which is a fancy way to say “small bezels.” It’s still Super AMOLED and DisplayMate says it’s still top-notch.

DisplayMate has ranked Samsung displays very high in the past. The Galaxy S8 is no different. The new display is nearly 3K with 2960×1440 resolution. It can achieve brightness of 1,000 nits, color gamut of 113%, 142% of sRGB, and has a dedicated chip for HDR mode. This display ain’t no joke.

DisplayMate’s tests also revealed that the display is more power conservative than previous Samsung displays. There isn’t a huge difference between power draw on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8. Since the S8 has a bigger display with more pixels, that means it consumes power better. All in all, this is another excellent Samsung display.