The LG G6 is finally in our hands! We got our first look at the G6 back at MWC, but now we have the device for good. We’ll be pumping out tons of great content for this attractive device, but before we can do any of that we have to unbox it. Check out the video above to see how the G6 will arrive on your doorstep. Here’s what you can expect to get in the box.

What’s in the box?

LG G6 (duh)

Quick Start Guide

Product Safety & Warranty Info

Wall Charger

USB Type-C to A cable

SIM tool

Ask us anything!

Now that we have the device, we want to hear from you! Ask us any questions you have about the LG G6! What features do you want to know more about? Leave your questions and comments below. We will try to answer them all in upcoming guides and videos. Ask away!