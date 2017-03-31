Mar 31st, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are jammed tight with new hardware software features, one of which Samsung made a big show about: facial recognition. It’s a feature we’ve seen in Android since Ice Cream Sandwich was introduced years ago, and was generally known as not being one of the most secure methods for locking down your Android phone as it could be easily fooled by a simple photo of the owner.

The big question on everyone’s mind was whether or not the Galaxy S8 could be so easily fooled and it turns out… it might be. While conducting a live stream of the Galaxy S8, it seems that someone was able to hold a completely still picture of themselves on another phone and fool the Galaxy S8 to unlocking itself.

Simply put, this shouldn’t be happening. Google faced a similar issue when they first introduced Android’s facial recognition, but fixed it in later versions of the software where it would have to detect some kind of movement or eye blinks before clearing a face for access. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S8s at Samsung’s event were still running non-final software, so it’s certainly possible that Samsung could also patch this up in time for the device’s release later next month.

In either case, if given the option — and you really want to keep your phone secure — you may want to stick to Samsung’s other biometric security methods like your fingerprint or even your irises.
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

The Galaxy S8 doesn't work with Google Daydream

Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ SIM unlock instructions

Official Samsung Galaxy S8 videos showcase every feature

Microsoft partners with Samsung to offer its own Galaxy S8

Pre-order the Samsung DeX for $149

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

2

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

3

more_vertAndroid Auto vs Apple CarPlay ends in embarrassment [VIDEO]
closeWatch a smug Apple CarPlay fanboy get owned by Android Auto [VIDEO]

What happens when you pit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay against each other in an impromptu head-to-head battle? Well, one fanboy walks away with a severely bruised ego.

4

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 user guide leaked, here are the key features
closeSamsung Galaxy S8’s entire user guide leaked, here are the key features

Tomorrow the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be officially unveiled at their big event in New York. Before Samsung could even do the honors, it appears an employee may have jumped the gun, posting the entire user guide online for all to see.

5

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

6

more_vertFree App of the Week debuts on the Play Store
closeGoogle introduces a “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store

Google has introduced a new “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store, which takes a paid app or game and offers it for free for a whole week.

7

more_vertOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked
closeOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked along with pricing info

A number of high quality images have leaked showing official Galaxy S8 accessories. Check out the post for a look at Samsung’s DeX Station and a handful of different cases Samsung will be offering, but they wont come cheap.

8

more_vertPixel shipments & Pixel 3
closeHTC has shipped 2.1 million Pixel phones, manufacturers fighting for Pixel 3

According to a report out of China, HTC and Google signed a 2-year contract for Pixel phones. That means the Pixel 2 will again be made by HTC. The Pixel 3 is still up fro grabs, and apparently, manufacturers are already fighting for it.

9

more_vertLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout
closeLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout

We’ve matched up the LG G6 against the Google Pixel to see which smartphone takes the best pictures.

10

more_vertThe Galaxy X could launch in Q3 2017
closeSamsung’s foldable smartphone could launch before the Galaxy Note 8

A new rumor claims that Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X, could launch in Q3 2017 with the Galaxy Note 8 to follow in Q4 2017.