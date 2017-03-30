Mar 30th, 2017

There’s a ton of new features found in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. So many, in fact, it can be hard finding videos that cover them all. Jumping onto YouTube, there’s plenty of videos talking about the Galaxy S8/S8+, but sometimes you just want a simple video walking you through the features without all the flashy camera angles or unnecessary commentary.

Don’t worry, the official Samsung Newsroom has your back. This is an official Samsung YouTube channel that provides simple, hands-on videos of the Galaxy S8 without any of the fluff. It’s a great way to see more of the S8 and S8+ and learn more about the features by giving you a clear look how they work in real life.

There’s 10 videos total and to make it easy on you, we’re going to embed them and list them all off so you can easily skim through and see what you’d like to learn more about. If you’d like to just watch the entire playlist on YouTube, click here. Let’s get to it.

Galaxy S8 Infinity Display

Gear 360

Gear VR

Samsung Connect

Samsung DeX

Galaxy S8 – Biometric Authentication

Galaxy S8 – Camera

Bixby

Galaxy S8 UX Design

Galaxy S8 Design (Hardware)
