Android O is still in its early alpha stages (the actual beta isn’t due until mid May of this year) and although it may not seem like there are huge user-facing changes, there’s still a handful of features being enabled behind the scenes for developers to take advantage of. Highlighting these changes now is the official Android Developers YouTube channel, providing more technical explanations in dev-speak.

Android developer Nasir Khan provides a more thorough and in depth explanation behind Android O’s Background Execution Limits, Account Access, Notification Channels, the new Autofill Framework, Picture in Picture, Multi Display Support, and Font Resources. We’ve covered most everything in our initial Android O announcement post, but for those that learn by seeing (or listening) rather than reading, the video could be great help.