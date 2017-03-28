We’re t-minus a half a day away from Samsung officially announcing the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. In anticipation of Samsung’s big event tomorrow in New York — where they’re to talk about the phone’s key hardware and software features — someone at Samsung may have jumped the gun.

It seems the entire user guide highlighting all the Galaxy S8’s key features, has been posted onto Samsung’s download center. It’s there you’ll find in depth walkthroughs detailing every single feature and setting, albeit with images and labels calling it the Galaxy S7 Edge — not the S8. Judging by Galaxy S8 exclusive features that are listed on the site — like DeX and Bixby (complete with dedicated hardware button), Samsung is definitely talking about the S8, they’re just trying to throw anyone off who may have stumbled upon the page.

Oddly enough, it now seems the main page is now password protected, but we’ve gone ahead and detailed some of the Galaxy S8’s more interesting key features. Here you go, straight from the horses mouth.

INFINITY DISPLAY

Always On display – View various information, such as a clock or calendar, even when the screen is off.

– View various information, such as a clock or calendar, even when the screen is off. Multi window – You can run two apps simultaneously without changing the screen. If you use the snap window feature, you can select an area and pin it to the top of the screen and use other apps or features in the lower window.

– You can run two apps simultaneously without changing the screen. If you use the snap window feature, you can select an area and pin it to the top of the screen and use other apps or features in the lower window. Edge screen – With various Edge panels, you can access frequently used features quickly and easily. You can also capture an area of content and share it with others.

INTELLIGENT LIFE

Hello Bixby – View frequently updated content, such as the weather, reminders, and alarms, in one place. Hello Bixby analyses your usage patterns and provides suggested information, apps, and functions based on your routine.

– View frequently updated content, such as the weather, reminders, and alarms, in one place. Hello Bixby analyses your usage patterns and provides suggested information, apps, and functions based on your routine. Bixby Vision (image search) – Bixby Vision is an image search feature that lets you search for relevant information conveniently. Activate Bixby Vision and scan objects or locations with the camera to search for products online or nearby places. You can also translate detected text.

– Bixby Vision is an image search feature that lets you search for relevant information conveniently. Activate Bixby Vision and scan objects or locations with the camera to search for products online or nearby places. You can also translate detected text. Reminder – Schedule notifications and to-do items or use location reminders. You can also create reminders from videos, images, or websites to view them later.

– Schedule notifications and to-do items or use location reminders. You can also create reminders from videos, images, or websites to view them later. Bixby (intelligent voice assistant) – Bixby is an intelligent voice assistant that helps you use the device more conveniently. Press the Bixby key or say “Bixby.” Bixby will respond to you. Start a conversation by talking or typing. Bixby will launch a function you request or show the information you want.

SECURITY

Iris recognition – The iris recognition feature uses the unique characteristics of your irises, such as their shape and patten, to strengthen the security of your device. You can use your iris data to quickly unlock your screen, verify your Samsung account, and sign into webpages and more.

– The iris recognition feature uses the unique characteristics of your irises, such as their shape and patten, to strengthen the security of your device. You can use your iris data to quickly unlock your screen, verify your Samsung account, and sign into webpages and more. Fingerprint recognition – A built-in capacitive sensor reads your fingerprint when you touch it from any direction. Use your fingerprint to unlock your smartphone and pay with Samsung Pay.

– A built-in capacitive sensor reads your fingerprint when you touch it from any direction. Use your fingerprint to unlock your smartphone and pay with Samsung Pay. Face recognition – Unlock the screen using facial recognition instead of drawing a pattern or entering a PIN or password.

– Unlock the screen using facial recognition instead of drawing a pattern or entering a PIN or password. Secure Folder – Protect your private content and apps in Secure Folder. Photos, memos, and apps in Secure Folder cannot by accessed by others. You can also keep your private content and apps secure by hiding Secure Folder when the device is unlocked.

– Protect your private content and apps in Secure Folder. Photos, memos, and apps in Secure Folder cannot by accessed by others. You can also keep your private content and apps secure by hiding Secure Folder when the device is unlocked. Samsung Pass – Register your IDs and passwords for websites to Samsung Pass and verify your identity securely via your biometric data, rather than entering your login information.

CAMERA

Experience the improved camera for taking photos. You can either take clear selfies with the front camera’s smart Auto Focus (AF) feature and create various scenes with the various shooting modes and optimized filters.

