In a story that won’t ever seemingly going away, Samsung has confirmed it will begin selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices. The company detailed the ways it would ensure that the device would be environmentally safe, while confirming various reports.

First, devices shall be considered to be used as refurbished phones or rental phones where applicable. Second, salvageable components shall be detached for reuse. Third, processes such as metals extraction shall be performed using environmentally friendly methods.

Now, in order for Galaxy Note 7 devices to be sold as a refurbished unit, there are different factors which will be playing a part. There is some work to do still, as Samsung will be required to work with local regulatory authorities, along with carriers.

From there, the decision will be made as to whether the Note 7 will be offered in various markets. This means that it’s unlikely that we’ll see the Note 7 make a return here in the States, instead, it will probably be made available in emerging markets.

As for the rest of the devices, Samsung has stated it will disassemble components and then repurposed for “test sample production purposes”. From there, Samsung will “extract precious metals” and then recycle the remaining components.

All of this leaves one burning question. If it were made available in your country, would you snag a refurbished Galaxy Note 7? Or would you pass due to the devices history and the upcoming Galaxy S8 release.

[Samsung]