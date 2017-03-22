Mar 22nd, 2017

Phone displays have gotten pretty big over the year, but if you really want a big screen your best option is a tablet. The problem with a tablet is it’s separate from your phone. You have to install all your apps again and keep the tablet up to date. What if your tablet was an extension of your phone?

This is something manufacturers have tried to solve in the past. Most notably, the ASUS PadFone was a phone that could slide into a tablet. A new successfully funded Kickstarter uses wireless technology to achieve the same thing. “Superscreen” is a $99 10-inch tablet that wirelessly displays your phone screen in a much larger format.

Superscreen is nothing more than a 10-inch QHD display that syncs with the companion app on your phone. Once connected, your phone is displayed on the Superscreen. You can interact in multitouch like you would on your phone. The connected phone can be idle while connected to the tablet. Content is displayed in its original resolution. No stretching or upscaling.

The Kickstarter has already been 500% funded, but you can still get in on it. The campaign ends on April 19th. $99 gets you 1 Superscreen, 1 USB A to USB C Cord, and 1 Type A to USB A Wall Charger. Are you interested in this concept?
local_offer    Kickstarter  Superscreen  

stars Further Reading

Hands-on video of that weird iPhone Android case

Case turns iPhones into Android

ZTE Project Hawkeye smartphone Kickstarter cancelled

ZTE's Project CSX Kickstarter is now live

Kickstarter open sources its mobile app

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertVideo: Galaxy S8 fingerprint in action
closeThis quick video shows the Galaxy S8’s fingerprint scanner in action

Moving the fingerprint sensor to the rear will be an awkward change for Samsung faithful to get used to, but a quick video shows that it may not be a big adjustment.