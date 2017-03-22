Phone displays have gotten pretty big over the year, but if you really want a big screen your best option is a tablet. The problem with a tablet is it’s separate from your phone. You have to install all your apps again and keep the tablet up to date. What if your tablet was an extension of your phone?

This is something manufacturers have tried to solve in the past. Most notably, the ASUS PadFone was a phone that could slide into a tablet. A new successfully funded Kickstarter uses wireless technology to achieve the same thing. “Superscreen” is a $99 10-inch tablet that wirelessly displays your phone screen in a much larger format.

Superscreen is nothing more than a 10-inch QHD display that syncs with the companion app on your phone. Once connected, your phone is displayed on the Superscreen. You can interact in multitouch like you would on your phone. The connected phone can be idle while connected to the tablet. Content is displayed in its original resolution. No stretching or upscaling.

The Kickstarter has already been 500% funded, but you can still get in on it. The campaign ends on April 19th. $99 gets you 1 Superscreen, 1 USB A to USB C Cord, and 1 Type A to USB A Wall Charger. Are you interested in this concept?