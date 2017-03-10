Every day this week we’ve seen a new leak of the Galaxy S8. From images to videos, and the official FCC certification, the Samsung is left with nothing to surprise anyone with. Of course, there will be a few things to share here and there, but the secret’s pretty much out.

This latest leak gives us a look at the front of the Galaxy S8, but the sides and rear are hidden by a case. You can still see the lack of the home button on the front, along with the new Infinity Display. However, the folks over at SlashLeaks give this one a “confidence rating” of 58/100.

All the signs point to this being the real deal, but there are still some questions about whether it’s legit or not. If anything changes, we’ll be sure to update this post and let everyone know. Let us know what you think about this latest batch of leaks and whether you’ll be picking one up once it’s made available.

[Twitter]