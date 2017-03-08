The HTC U Ultra has just started shipping to those who pre-ordered the device, but if you decided to hold off, you made a good decision. Currently, an eBay seller with a 99.9% seller rating is offering the U Ultra for $635.99, a savings of more than $100 off the retail price.

The U Ultra surprised everyone as HTC unexpectedly announced the device alongside the HTC U Play back in January. There has been speculation that this device will be the new flagship as rumors regarding an HTC 11 have been scarce. If you need a refresher on the specs, we’ve got you covered.

HTC U Ultra Specs

5.7-inch QHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor

4GB RAM

32GB/64GB Storage

16MP UltraPixel Front Camera

12MP UltraPixel 2 Rear Camera

3,000mAh Battery w/ Quick Charge 3.0

Android 7.0 Nougat w/ HTC Sense UI

If you’re looking to pick this up, hit the button below and grab the U Ultra today. However, if you were looking to get your hands on the Blue option, you’ll be disappointed as they are out of stock. Regardless, the Black, Pink, and White options are still available at the time of this writing.