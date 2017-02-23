Feb 23rd, 2017

Take a look at the two screenshots above. The results are completely different, but can you spot the difference in the search box? It’s very subtle. The first screenshot shows maiou moon;, the second screenshot shows miaou moon. Putting the “i” after the “a” completely throws off the search results in the Play Store. This is a problem.

The example above can be recreated very easily. Here it is again with a game called Super Sticky Bros. Leave out the “y” and you get completely different results. You can scroll down the page all you want. Super Sticky Bros is nowhere to be found. Just one letter off.

Google is a company built around search, which is what makes this problem so incredibly frustrating. Google Search outside of the Play Store is very forgiving. You can miss a few letters or write something completely incomprehensible, but a lot of the time Google knows what you mean. That’s not the case in the Play Store. To compare the Play Store with Google Search, look at the results below. Again, one letter completely breaks the results in the Play Store.

But what happens if we try the same thing on regular ‘ol Google Search? That’s more like it. Google knew what I meant. So why isn’t the Play Store smart enough to do this?

This is a problem that has existed before the Play Store was called the “Play Store.” Back in 2013, Google talked about how search works in the Play Store. There are two types of search queries: categorical and navigational. Categorical searches are like “weather apps” or “puzzle games,” whereas navigation searches are for exact titles, like the ones shown above. That’s where the problem lies.

Relying on exact search terms gives the user zero margins for error. You could be misspelling an app name and not even know it. Nothing is more frustrating than not being able to find an app that you think you know the name of. Not only does this create user frustration, but it can be bad for developers of apps with unusual names. One letter can make the difference between the app being installed or not.

Search in the Play Store is frankly not up to par with Google Search. Why does such an important part of the Android ecosystem have a second-rate search function? Have you ever had trouble finding something in the Play Store?
local_offer    Google Play Store   Google Search   Opinion  

stars Further Reading

Google testing more abstract Play Store categories

Google Play prepares for more changes

Android vs iPhone: 2016 Search

Google testing new search suggestions in Play Store

Google Play to separate apps and games

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

3

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

4

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

5

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

6

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.

7

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

8

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

10

more_vertHow 1:1 shooting looks on the LG G6
closeThis is what the 1:1 camera shooting mode on the LG G6 will look like

With the LG G6, LG is set to debut a unique 1:1 shooting mode for the camera. This is what it’ll look like once you get your hands on it.