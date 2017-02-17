When it comes to deciding which smartphone is right for you, one aspect that we look at is overall performance. Now, there is a big asterisk next to that due the fact that we’ve seen OEMs tweak their devices to perform better during benchmarks. However, that hasn’t stopped AnTuTu from sharing the top performing devices from January 2017.

The top 10 list may surprise you, and may even include devices you’ve never heard of before. However, OnePlus holds 2 positions in the top 10, with the OnePlus 3T at #1 and the OnePlus 3 coming in at #6.

If you remember, OnePlus was found cheating when users would attempt to get results from either AnTuTu or Geekbench. In the official report from AnTuTu, there is no mention of the controversy surrounding the tainted benchmark results. So, as always, we’ll have to take these results with a grain of salt.

AnTuTu was quick to point out that the Lenovo ZUK Edge is making its first appearance on this list at #3. The ZUK Edge was launched in December of 2016, so it was not able to make an appearance on the last set of rankings for last year.

Xiaomi also has a strong advantage in these rankings with the Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, and the Xiaomi Mi 5. It wasn’t enough to overcome the likes of OnePlus, however, it’s still great to see Xiaomi providing a great software experience with its devices.

Let us know what you think about these results, and if you think something should be done in regards to OnePlus tainting its benchmarks.

[Tech4D | Antutu]