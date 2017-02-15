There are some good deals make their rounds to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but Newegg may have one that takes the cake. Newegg is currently offering the ZTE Axon Pro for just $250, down from the retail price of $350. However, you can take an extra 20% off the discounted price.

When using the coupon code “0210CL203“, you can take an extra $50 off the discounted price, bringing the Axon Pro down to just $200. The device was released in July of 2015, but is still available from various resellers. ZTE has seemingly not given up on the device yet, so this is a great deal if you’re looking for a good, cheap phone.

ZTE Axon Pro Specs:

5.5-inch QHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

8MP Front Camera

12MP + 2MP Rear Cameras

3,000mAh Battery

Although the Snapdragon 810 has been out of commission since 2015, it’s still serviceable and will provide more than enough power, combined with the included 4GB of RAM. The device being sold also includes 64GB of storage, so you’ll have plenty of space to load up some videos to show off the QHD display.

The Axon Pro opened the door for the likes of the Axon 7 lineup to be introduced, and did a fairly good job once it was made available. However, the only catch with the Axon Pro is the lack of a fingerprint scanner. If you can look past that, then you’ll have an excellent device for an unbelievable price.

Let us know if you decide to pick one of these up, or if you’ve found a better deal elsewhere.