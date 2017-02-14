LG is pulling out all the stops to hype up the LG G6 at Mobile World Congress later this months. We’ve already seen the device numerous times, a couple of which looked a lot like “controlled” leaks from LG. Their latest teasers have to do with water resistance and reliability.

The first teaser says “Resist more. Under pressure.” The term “resistance” in smartphones usually refers to water resistance. This is something LG phones have been lacking, and something they really need in order to compete with Samsung. “Under pressure” is most likely a reference to water resistance as well, which usually includes a metric for how deep the phone can go.

The next teaser “Reliability. Check, check, check.” This is obviously a direct shot at Samsung and the plethora of defects that were included in the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 . Smartphones are going to be scrutinized extra hard because of the Note 7 debacle. Any headline about a phone “exploding” will go viral. Manufacturers better check, check, check their devices.

We’ll learn more about the G6 at the end of the month. Are you looking forward to this phone?