Feb 14th, 2017

Huawei is preparing to introduce its latest flagship at MWC 2017 with the Huawei P10. There have been a few leaks regarding the device here and there, but thanks to @OnLeaks and 91mobiles, we now have a better idea as to what the P10 will bring to the tablet.

A new video shows a 360-degree render of the Huawei P10, and shows us how the P10 will shape up. Starting off, we notice that there isn’t much difference between the P10 and its predecessor, the Huawei P9. The renders also show that the Leica-branded rear cameras will make a return with the P10.

Looking at the bottom of the device, we see the USB Type-C charger, along with the speaker grille and 3.5mm headphone jack. The right side of the device will also be home to the volume rocker and power button.

The biggest change between the P9 and the P10 is the placement of the fingerprint scanner. On the P9, the fingerprint scanner was housed on the rear of the device, centered below the rear-camera module. However, according to these renders, Huawei has made the decision to move the fingerprint sensor to the front.

It’s possible that this scanner will double as a home button, and we’re quietly hoping that there are some special gesture goodies built into the scanner. All-in-all, there isn’t much else of a design change with the Huawei P10.

Other specs for the P10 include the device will include 3 different variants:

  • 4GB RAM/32GB Storage
  • 4GB RAM/64GB Storage
  • 6GB RAM/128GB Storage

The display is also expected to measure in at 5.2-inches. Both the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 960 processor, along with 12MP rear cameras, and an 8MP front camera. The front camera is also being rumored to include an iris scanner, which will add additional security when accessing the device.

Finally, pricing for base model Huawei P10 is expected to be RMB 3,488 (~$507), with the top end model coming in at RMB 4,688 (~$682). The Huawei P10 Plus is expected to start at RMB 4,988 (~$726) for the 4GB/64GB variant, and RMB 5,688 (~$828) for the 6GB/128GB version.

