The NVIDIA Shield Android TV received the Nougat update a couple of weeks ago, and now the SHIELD tablets are getting some love. SHIELD Software Upgrade 5.0, which includes Android 7.0 (it’s kinda confusing), begins rolling out today. The update includes support for the new controller and all the Nougat goodies you’d expect. Here’s the full changelog.
SHIELD Controller (2017) Support
- Updates to SHIELD controller support
New Multitasking Features
- Split-screen: Run two apps side by side* in Portrait or Landscape modes
- Quick switch: Double tap the Overview button to quickly switch back to the last opened app
Improved Notifications
- Multiple notifications from the same app are now bundled for a streamlined experience
- Reply to messages directly from within the notification*
- Tap and hold on a notification to quickly silence or block notifications from the app
Improved Power Consumption
- Doze on the Go: Doze is now smarter & kicks in even when the device is being carried around
Emoji
- Includes all-new Unicode 9 emojis
Usability Improvements
- Display & Font size can now separately adjustable to improve readability or screen space
- Quick Settings can now be customized directly from the menu by tapping “Edit”
- The top Quick Setting tiles can now be accessed with a downward swipe from the lock screen
- Settings now includes a Navigation Menu & Suggestions to improve usability
- The “Clear all” option in Overview have been relocated to the top right
System-wide improvements including
- New Data Saver: when enabled, limits access to Cellular data for background apps
- New JIT compiler: improves the speed of App & System updates
- Update to Android Security Patch Level December 1, 2016
SHIELD Rewards Program
- Introducing SHIELD Rewards, the exclusive loyalty program for SHIELD owners