Lenovo is running a new ad campaign for the Moto Z and Moto Mods. The new commercials feature smartphone users in therapy and breaking up with their old devices. This is a tactic we’ve seen many times before. Motorola wants to convince you that your old phone sucks so you’ll try something completely different. The Moto Mods are featured heavily in the “Move on to Moto” spots.

The “Perfect Breakup Line” ads feature smartphone users reciting cliched break-up lines about phones. Overall, the campaign is pretty successful in getting the point across. The point being your old phone might not be that great and the Moto Z and Moto Mods can offer something different. Smartphones are all very similar these days; highlighting a unique feature like Moto Mods is a great idea.