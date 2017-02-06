Every day we get closer to MWC 2017 and the anticipating is starting to build up. Even though the Galaxy S8 likely wont be making an appearance at this year’s show, LG is sticking around to unveil their brand new flagship smartphone for 2017. Press invites for their February 26th LG G6 event have been sent out, teasing the display’s rounded corners, what could be some pretty small bezels.

Now, if previous rumors pan out, the LG G6 will have some pretty small bezels, boasting a 90% screen-to-body ratio. With a 5.7-inch display, it’s larger than what we’re used to from other device, but the slimmer bezels should help reduced a lot of the size. It’s not as wide as other devices too, with the display said to feature a unique 18:9 aspect ratio.

Other rumors peg a headphone port (thank goodness) and Snapdragon 821 processor. A report from last week claimed that Samsung, having partnered up with Qualcomm for the Snapdragon 835, would be hoarding the SoC for the Samsung Galaxy S8. That left LG in a sticky spot of either launching the G6 before the Galaxy S8 but with a Snapdragon 821 processor, or waiting til later this year and going with the more advanced 835.

Right now everything is still hearsay, so we’ll have to wait for February 26 before we get a final confirmation. In the meantime, the LG G6 is shaping up to be a great looking Android device and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. The LG G6 could launch this March in Korea, with a US version reportedly set to debut on April 7th.