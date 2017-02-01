Today Barnes & Noble announced an official recall of the power adapters sold with the Nook Tablet 7″ eReader, mainly due to shock hazard. The report from Reuters says that there have been no injuries reported from the faulty power adapters, but they’re being recalled because of reports of the power adapter breaking or pulling apart, which could present a shock hazard.

The official report says about 147,000 power adapters have been recalled and Barnes & Noble is urging anyone who purchased one of these devices to get a new charger from their local Barnes & Noble store, or you can start the process online. Affected devices include model numbers TPA-95A050100UU and/or BNTV450.

If you’re unsure of the model number of your current Nook tablet, Barnes & Noble has posted a quick guide online to help you figure out if you’re affected by the recall.