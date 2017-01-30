Jan 30th, 2017

The long-rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 will be introduced in just a few months, but if you need a new phone and can’t wait until then, Amazon has a pretty great deal on the Galaxy S7 Edge right now.

Normally the unlocked version of the smartphone retails for $739.99, but Amazon is offering 20% off bringing the price down to just $587 for today only. The most interesting part of this deal is that it’s the international version of the phone, which means you’ll get a phone equipped with the Exynos 8890 instead of the Snapdragon 820 that powers the US-specific variant of the phone.

Galaxy S7 Edge International Specs

  • GSM / 4G LTE Capable
  • International Variant/US Compatible LTE
  • f/1.7 12MP Rear + 5MP Front Cameras
  • Exynos 8890 Octa-Core Chipset
  • 32GB Storage Capacity and 4GB of RAM
  • microSDXC Expansion up to 200GB
  • 5.5″ Super AMOLED Dual Edge Display
  • Quad HD 2560 x 1440 Native Resolution
  • IP68 Water-Resistant Construction
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0

It’s worth noting that the Android 7.0 Nougat rollout for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge began a few days ago, so by the time you get this phone in your hands from Amazon you’ll likely have a software update waiting on you.

Buy Galaxy S7 Edge on Amazon
