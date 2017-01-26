Jan 26th, 2017

As if it doesn’t have its fingers in enough pies already, Comcast announced today during its earnings call that it will begin offering mobile phone service thanks to a reselling agreement with Verizon. Apparently, the company plans to include its mobile offering in the several bundles it now offers for phone service, tv, and internet.

“We plan to include wireless in our multi-product bundles in a way that is designed to add value to our customers, improve retention, and ultimately benefit lifetime customer economics for us. Our offering will give customers access to a world-class wireless network, benefiting from our Wi-Fi [hotspots], with the best mobile devices and a simple, transparent experience, all for a great value.”

Namely, Comcast’s Triple Play bundle will expand to include this new mobile service. No prices have been announced for the service, but it’s expected that bundle prices will save customers money across all four of Comcast’s major platforms. As for rollout plans, Comcast says it will be “measured” and they’ll adapt the service as necessary.

Comcast expects to begin its wireless service in the middle of this year and customers will be able to buy phones straight from Comcast in the same manner that you would other wireless carriers. Payment for these phones will be done in monthly installments added to the cost of your bill.

local_offer    Comcast   MVNO   Verizon  

stars Further Reading

Verizon offers unlimited international calls for an extra $15/month

You can now share T-Mobile Tuesday gifts

DEAL: Get the Moto Z Droid for free

Verizon launches 5GB plan

Verizon furthering Note 7 procurement efforts

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

5

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

6

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

7

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

8

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

9

more_vertThe specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup have been leaked
closeXiaomi’s Mi 6 lineup has been revealed ahead of MWC 2017

A new leak has shared the details for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup. There will be three different variants with the mid-range and flagship devices featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor.

10

more_vertNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8
closeNew details emerge surrounding the Galaxy S8

According to new sources at The Guardian, a slew of new details regarding the Galaxy S8 lineup have emerged, including some features that were present on the Galaxy Note 7.