At the BETT event yesterday, ASUS and Acer announced 2 new Chromebooks designed for students and education workers. Today, Dell is joining the fray after its announcement of the new Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible.

This new Chromebook features a 2-in-1 convertible design, allowing for users to flip the display around and use it as a tablet. The Chromebook will also be powered by an Intel Celeron processor to go along with the 11.6-inch touchscreen display. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the battery size, however, Dell claims it will provide at least 10 hours of battery life.

The following ports will also be featured on the new Chromebook 11:

Headphone Jack

SD Card Reader

2-USB 3.0 Ports

1-HDMI Port

The Chromebook 11 for education will be launched on February 7th, and is priced at $349. Dell also introduced new refreshes for the existing Chromebook 11 and 13 options, which were already available on the market. The new Chromebook 11 will be priced at $219, with the Chromebook 15 priced at $299.

