Jan 25th, 2017

At the BETT event yesterday, ASUS and Acer announced 2 new Chromebooks designed for students and education workers. Today, Dell is joining the fray after its announcement of the new Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible.

This new Chromebook features a 2-in-1 convertible design, allowing for users to flip the display around and use it as a tablet. The Chromebook will also be powered by an Intel Celeron processor to go along with the 11.6-inch touchscreen display. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the battery size, however, Dell claims it will provide at least 10 hours of battery life.

The following ports will also be featured on the new Chromebook 11:

  • Headphone Jack
  • SD Card Reader
  • 2-USB 3.0 Ports
  • 1-HDMI Port

The Chromebook 11 for education will be launched on February 7th, and is priced at $349. Dell also introduced new refreshes for the existing Chromebook 11 and 13 options, which were already available on the market. The new Chromebook 11 will be priced at $219, with the Chromebook 15 priced at $299.

[Engadget | Dell]
local_offer    Chromebooks   Dell  

stars Further Reading

2 new education Chromebooks have been introduced

Google confirms all 2017 Chromebooks will include the Play Store

ASUS unveils the new Chromebook Flip C302

Play Store support comes to 4 Chromebooks

Acer announces the Chromebook 15 for $199

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

5

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

6

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

7

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

8

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

9

more_vertNexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed
closeGoogle has fixed Android 7.1.1’s in-car Bluetooth issue on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 on your Nexus 6P or 5X and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you’ll be glad to learn that problem has been fixed.

10

more_vertThe specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup have been leaked
closeXiaomi’s Mi 6 lineup has been revealed ahead of MWC 2017

A new leak has shared the details for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup. There will be three different variants with the mid-range and flagship devices featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor.