Jan 24th, 2017

This may shape up to be the year of the Chromebooks as new options were unveiled at CES 2017 and Google announced that all Chromebooks released this year would include the Play Store out of the box. Today, two new options were added for education customers.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is the first of these and features an 11-inch IPS touchscreen display. As you would expect from the name, the display can “spin” around and offers a 360-degree hinge, making it easy to turn the display into a tablet if need be.

The Spin 11 also includes Wacom EMR technology which allows students and teachers to draw and take notes with a stylus. In terms of being able to use Skype for video calls the Spin 11 includes a 720p webcam, along with a 5MP front-facing camera which rests above the keyboard.

As for the rest of the specs, the Spin 11 features an Intel Celeron processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of flash storage. Finally, the Spin 11 includes 2 USB Type-C ports on both sides, as well as a microSD card reader.

The 2nd Chromebook announced today was the ASUS C213. Unlike Acer, ASUS did not share as many details regarding this newest Chromebook. The device also features a 2-in-1 tablet design, and USB Type-C.

At the BETT event, Google stated that both the Spin 11 and C213 would feature the Play Store once released. Both options will also include stylus accessories, but it was not shared whether these will be included once they are made available.

Pricing information was not shared regarding either the Spin 11 or C213, however Google did claim these would be coming to the market sometime this Spring.

[Google]
local_offer    Acer   Acer Chromebook Spin 11   ASUS   ASUS Chromebook C213   Chromebooks  

stars Further Reading

Google confirms all 2017 Chromebooks will include the Play Store

ASUS ZenFone 4 coming in May?

ASUS pulls the Nougat update for the ZenFone 3

ASUS is looking to double its smartphone sales

ZenFone 3 gets Nougat

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

3

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

4

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

5

more_vertVerizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

6

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

7

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

8

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

9

more_vertNexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed
closeGoogle has fixed Android 7.1.1’s in-car Bluetooth issue on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 on your Nexus 6P or 5X and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you’ll be glad to learn that problem has been fixed.

10

more_vertThe specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup have been leaked
closeXiaomi’s Mi 6 lineup has been revealed ahead of MWC 2017

A new leak has shared the details for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup. There will be three different variants with the mid-range and flagship devices featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor.