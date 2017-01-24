Jan 24th, 2017

The rumors surrounding a release of Android Wear 2.0 in February may actually come to fruition. Today, Google has released the final developer preview for Android Wear 2.0, but doesn’t include any new features other than iOS support.

In addition to adding support for iOS, the final developer preview allows app developers to begin uploading their new applications to the Play Store. The apps must compiled with API level 25 and the new Wearable Support Library.

In a little blurb at the bottom of the blog post, Google has asked developers to publish their apps “before the Android Wear 2.0 consumer launch in early February”. This lines up with rumors of a launch date of February 9th, which may be the day we see the new smartwatches from the LG and Google partnership.

February is going to be a busy ride, but it will also definitely be a fun one. Let us know if you’re excited for the launch of Android Wear 2.0 and what you think about the leaked LG smartwatches.

