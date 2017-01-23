Jan 23rd, 2017

Google’s big 2.0 release for Android Wear is fast approaching. To help kick things off, Google is expected to drop a pair of brand new smartwatches to showcase some of the OS’s better features. According to reports, Google has been working with LG on the smartwatches — a thicker, sportier model and a more dainty, small model — the biggest question being their actual design.

Confirming previous rumors, the boys at TechnoBuffalo have what they claim is the first concrete evidence showing us what the watches will actually look like, thanks to a pair of super low-resolution press renders. It’s tough to make out the finer details, but easy to get a general idea of what to expect. The chunky, much more masculine LG Watch Sport looks fairly rugged, while the more feminine LG Watch Style looks to be a little more fashionable.

You’ll notice the appearance of a large crown on both models which appears to have grip, indicating a sort of digital crown function to scroll around the UI (similar to the Apple Watch). The bigger Sport model also has extra buttons surrounding its crown, although their function isn’t clear.

According to rumors, the LG Watch Sport will be the fully decked out model, carrying a 1.38-inch 480 x 480 display, 430mAh battery, and 768MB RAM. The smaller Watch Style will of course have slightly lesser specs, with a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display, 240mAh battery, and 512MB of RAM.

Both watches are expected to be unveiled on February 9th, so it’s certainly possible clearer press images will turn up before then. Stay tuned.
Android Wear 2.0  Google  LG Watch Sport  LG Watch Style  

