The biggest selling point for the Moto Z lineup of devices is its modularity capabilities. These Moto Mods add additional functionality including a projector, battery pack, external speaker, and more.

A new Moto Mod has been revealed which is still in the works, but will add more functionality than any of the other options on the market currently. The Timewave Moto Mod from Esper features a new “5D Touch Surface” which includes various buttons.

After the configuration is completed, you will be able to enable custom actions, as well as the ability to navigate your through your device. The Timewave’s features include the ability to set various macros so that you can open specific applications, or perform specific tasks.

The Timewave is still in development, but the company “couldn’t wait” to share the early information surrounding the upcoming Moto Mod. Luckily, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for the release of the Timewave as the company shared that it is expected to launch in the Spring.

[TechDroider | Reddit]