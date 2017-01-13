The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard. Before we dive too deep into this, let’s take a second to remember that renders from case makers have been wrong before. Take the renders you see here with a grain of salt.

Two case makers over at MobileFun.com have posted renders of cases that include the Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge. All of the renders have a few things in common, which seem to confirm some of the popular rumors. The most notable being the removal of the home button. You can see there is no physical button on the bottom bezel and the bezels are extremely small.

One thing that we don’t see is dual cameras on the back. The camera housing in these new renders looks the same as the Samsung Galaxy S7 . The placement of the flash has been moved from the side of the camera to above the camera. Other than that, there’s not much to see. Case makers usually don’t get special information, which is why we’re cautious with these renders. They could be using the same rumors we have to create 3D models.