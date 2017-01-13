Samsung has a lot riding on the release of the Galaxy S8, which means the company has to get this launch just right. Many tech fans are hoping that Samsung can resurrect some of what made the Galaxy Note 7 such a great device in this new generation of devices, but what truly separates Samsung from the rest of the pack is the quality of displays used in their devices.

That’s why Samsung Display is touting just how great its new displays are, which is exactly why this could be the display that ends up in the Galaxy S8. While the above video is in Korean, you’ll quickly notice that these new AMOLED panels have virtually no bezel. With rumors that Samsung is finally doing away with the home button, could we see a near bezel-less display from Samsung in the future?