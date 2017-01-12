Jan 12th, 2017

With all the news surrounding the new HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra, Huawei quietly decided to release a new phone of its own. The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is the successor to the device with the same name that was released back in 2015.

However, the device does not feature the same design that was found in its predecessor. Instead, Huawei opted to go for an all-new look that is reminiscent of the Honor 8 which was launched late in 2016.

The specs for the device improve upon the P9 Lite that was also launched in 2016 by including Huawei’s newest processor, the Kirin 655. The device also includes 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which is expandable if 16GB isn’t enough for you.

Huawei P8 Lite (2017) Specs

  • Display: 5.2-inch FHD IPS (1920 x 1080)
  • Processor: Kirin 655
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Storage: 16GB Expandable
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Rear Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 3,000mAh Non-removable
  • Android 7.0 Nougat

Huawei has also placed a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device, which is like the placement of the same scanner on the Honor 8. It’s no surprise that Huawei is taking design cues from its separate brand for these lower-end devices.

Unlike the original P8 Lite, it doesn’t seem likely that we’ll see the new P8 Lite released in the US. However, for those in the EU who want to get their hands on the device, it will be launching at the end of January for €239 (~$254). It also seems that Huawei may launch this device in Latin America, although it will carry the Huawei P9 Lite moniker.

