Jan 9th, 2017

After being leaked in full press photo glory in October, the Samsung Chromebook Pro (and Plus) is finally official. The devices were built in collaboration with Google, but it didn’t receive a lot of fanfare at CES. This is the first Chromebook built from the ground up with Android apps in mind, plus it comes with a stylus.

The Chromebook Pro and Plus are identical except for one thing: processor. The Pro is equipped with an Intel Core M3 processor, while the Plus has an ARM chip. They have a 12.5-inch 2400×1600 LED display, 4GB of RAM, two USB Type-C ports, MicroSD card slot, up to 8 hours of battery life, and 32GB of storage. Basically, every spec you could need in a Chromebook.

Where this Chromebook really shines is the display and stylus. The display can be rotated 360-degrees, which allows you to take advantage of the touchscreen in tablet mode. A laptop with a touchscreen isn’t exactly unique these days, but Samsung has also included a stylus. It can be used to take screenshots, jot down notes, or even as a faux laser pointer. It looks just like the stylus you would see in the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 (before it caught on fire).

The stylus really comes in handy when you’re using Android apps, which can be downloaded directly from the Play Store. Google even says the stylus is more responsive than the Microsoft Surface Pen. That’s obviously where Samsung and Google are going with these Chromebooks. The Surface Pro has slowly become a big hit, and people love the iPad Pro as well. Portable productivity devices are big right now. With Android tablets all but dead, Chromebooks can fill the void.

The Chromebook Plus (ARM processor) will be available next month for $449. No word on release date or pricing for the Pro (Intel) model. We expect it to be somewhere around $550, which is still much cheaper than comparable devices from Apple and Microsoft. Are you interested in the Pro or Plus?

Our CES 2017 coverage is brought to you by the Honor 6X (buy it here)! It offers rock solid performance, exceptional battery life with a 3340 mAh battery, and takes amazing pics with cutting-edge dual-lens rear camera, and best of all- it's affordable. Learn more by checking out all of our Honor 6X coverage and discuss with others on our Honor 6X Forum!
local_offer    CES 2017   Chromebook   Samsung Chromebook Plus   Samsung Chromebook Pro  

stars Further Reading

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 comes in 3 new colors

Amazon Alexa drives a VW

Fitbit wants to create a new fitness social network

Hands on with the 21MP Kodak Ektra

Super thin Xiaomi TV

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

4

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

5

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

6

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

7

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

8

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

9

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

10

more_vertHonor 6X Giveaway
closeGIVEAWAY: Win an Honor 6X from Phandroid!

We’re giving away an Honor 6X and entering to win couldn’t be easier!