Jan 5th, 2017

Today we have two new leaks pertaining to Samsung’s 2017 flagship smartphone. The first is a leaked image which claims to show off the front of the Samsung Galaxy S8. As you can see, the phone depicted in the photo looks eerily similar to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. But there are a few distinct differences. The home button, which typically sits below the display, is missing and the bezels on the top and bottom are thinner than usual. The image doesn’t show on-screen navigation buttons, indicating that the Galaxy S8 may still feature capacitive buttons which are hidden in the glass.

The second leak pertains to the phone’s retail launch date. The rumor claims that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will go on sale April 18. The device was originally expected to make its retail debut in March, but that date has been pushed back by a month since Samsung has reportedly extended testing window so to ensure the device is safe before it is released to the public. The new information aligns with a recent report which claimed that mass production of the smartphone will not begin until March.

Waiting until April 18th for the Samsung Galaxy S8 doesn’t sound too bad, but we’re not sure that new design of the Galaxy S8 is as revolutionary as the rumors pegged it to be. Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 based on this leaked image or are you hoping it’s a fake?
