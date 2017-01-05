Jan 5th, 2017

There have already been a few new Android Wear devices announced at CES, but there have also been some other smartwatches that work with Android. Garmin has successfully transitioned from a GPS company to a GPS company that makes wearables. We got our hands on their three new fitness-based smartwatches.

The three watches are all part of the new “Fenix” family (or “fēnix” in Garmin-speak). They’re named Fenix 5, Fenix 5S, and Fenix 5X. While they all have very similar names, they have a few big differences. Let’s take a look at each one individually.

Fenix 5

The Fenix 5 can be considered the “standard” model. It’s a multi-sport watch with GPS built-in, as you would expect from Garmin. You can use it to track a variety of activities, including running, biking, swimming, hiking, and even golf. It has a heart-rate sensor and measures in with a 47mm face. Size is the biggest differentiator between the models.

Fenix FS

The Fenix 5S is smaller and designed specifically for women. It measures in at 42mm. It can do everything the Fenix 5 can, but in a smaller package. One unique feature is the scratch resistant sapphire display. It comes in silver with 3 different color bands.

Fenix 5X

The big boy of the bunch is the Fenix 5X. It measures 51mm, making it slightly bigger than the Fenix 5. The 5X has more advanced mapping abilities, cycling maps, and more navigation features. The 5X is also available in a scratch resistant sapphire glass model.

All three of these devices do the typical smartwatch things like getting notifications for calls, texts, and emails. All three will be available in Q1 2017. The Fenix 5 and 5S will cost $599, while the Fenix 5Xwill cost $699.

