Yesterday, we wrote about Android Wear stagnating at the end of 2016. We talked about 2017 being the year that Android Wear makes a splash again. It’s only the first week of January and there is already a new Android Wear device to check out. The rugged Casio WSD-F20 has been announced at CES.

The name might not be the most exciting, but this is another great watch for the outdoorsy types. It has MIL-STD-801G rating for protection and water resistance up to 50 meters. Buttons along the side give you shortcuts to tools and apps. One of the new features is a low-power GPS sensor that allows location tracking when offline. Like its predecessor, this watch has a nifty dual display, which uses a monochrome mode to save battery life.

The WSD-F20 will be available on April 21st in orange and black. It will launch with Android Wear 2.0. Casio did not share pricing information, but we would expect it to be in the same $500 price range. Pretty expensive for Android Wear devices, but this one is built to last.

