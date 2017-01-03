Jan 3rd, 2017

 

Last month, we talked about Fitbit buying Pebble and essentially killing one of the best smartwatch options for Android phone owners. That was pretty much the only thing that moved the needle in the smartwatch category last month. Truth be told, Android Wear has been stagnant for a while now. Could 2017 breathe some life into the platform?

In September, Google delayed Android Wear 2.0 to 2017. In the same month, we heard that Huawei, LG, and Lenovo (three of the biggest Android Wear manufacturers) wouldn’t be releasing new devices until 2017. So, now it’s the first month of 2017. Our Best Smartwatches list is in need of some fresh blood.

One of the best smartwatches on our list, the Samsung Gear S3, doesn’t even run Android. The good news is it works with pretty much every Android phone. The other good news is CES 2017 is underway. We could see some new Android Wear devices at the big show. Hopefully, some of them are good enough to be included in our list. See where the Gear S3 and everything else ranks by checking out our full list.

BEST SMARTWATCHES FOR ANDROID
local_offer    Best Phones  

stars Further Reading

Best Android Phones January 2017

Editor's Choice: 2016's Top Smartphones!

Best Rugged Android Phone December 2016

Best Smartwatches for Android December 2016

Android Phones with the Best Battery Life December 2016

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

5

more_vertBest Android Apps (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

6

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

7

more_vert100 Best Apps of 2017
close100 Best Android Apps of 2017

Trying to find the Best Android Apps available for Download? Look no further: this up-to-date list has everything you need and more!

8

more_vertSony Xperia XZ 2017 leaks
closeAnother Sony phone with unbelievably large bezels leaks

Welp, looks like Sony’s making another Android phone. This is said to be the Xperia XZ for 2017.

9

more_vertA look at North Korea's Android tablet
closeWhat can an Android tablet made for North Korea do?

So, what does a North Korean tablet look like? And what can it do? Thanks to an enlightening piece from Motherboard.Vice, we now know.

10

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).