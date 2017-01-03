Last month, we talked about Fitbit buying Pebble and essentially killing one of the best smartwatch options for Android phone owners. That was pretty much the only thing that moved the needle in the smartwatch category last month. Truth be told, Android Wear has been stagnant for a while now. Could 2017 breathe some life into the platform?

In September, Google delayed Android Wear 2.0 to 2017. In the same month, we heard that Huawei, LG, and Lenovo (three of the biggest Android Wear manufacturers) wouldn’t be releasing new devices until 2017. So, now it’s the first month of 2017. Our Best Smartwatches list is in need of some fresh blood.

One of the best smartwatches on our list, the Samsung Gear S3, doesn’t even run Android. The good news is it works with pretty much every Android phone. The other good news is CES 2017 is underway. We could see some new Android Wear devices at the big show. Hopefully, some of them are good enough to be included in our list. See where the Gear S3 and everything else ranks by checking out our full list.