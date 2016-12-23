The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

EarlyBird has recently received a huge update that allows you to subscribe to specific topics so you never miss stories about your favorite things!

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Nokia Flagship Leaked

41 likes – A new leak shows off the new Nokia flagship smartphone which is slated to be released in 2017. The leak also gives us a clue as to what the device will include with the Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 23MP Carl Zeiss rear camera.

#9 – WhatsApp Update

42 likes – A leaked update for WhatsApp showed that users may soon be able to edit or delete messages even if they’ve already been delivered.

#8 – Real-Time Text Messaging

43 likes – Real-Time Text Messaging is a new service that was approved by the FCC to force all carriers to support the service which assists users who are either deaf or hard of hearing.

#7 – Samsung Operating Profits

43 likes – In an upcoming meeting, Samsung is looking to figure out how to achieve its highest operating profits, as projections suggest the figure may be north of $25 billion.

#6 – Google Search Features

44 likes – Google has started testing even more features for the mobile Search application. These changes include a new Recents tab for viewing recent searches, offline search functionality, and a return of the “Lite Search Mode”.

#5 – Google Pixel Sweaters

45 likes – Google’s pop-up store in New York City was giving owners of the Pixel or Pixel XL the ability to have a sweater knitted for their favorite devices.

#4 – Rent Any Movie for $1

48 likes – To celebrate the holidays, Google is offering a coupon code giving users the ability to rent any movie for just $1. The coupon code is “AB3Z3ENNBL22QVGRSA00HJ8” and will let you pick any movie in the Play Movies library.

#3 – Voice Access V2.0

48 likes – A new update to Google’s Voice Access application adds new commands to either show or hide the keyboard, while providing new settings options.

#2 – Google 2017 Smartwatches

50 likes – Google has confirmed the company plans to release two new smartwatches complete with Android Wear 2.0 in 2017. Google also confirmed the final developer preview of Android Wear 2.0 will be released in January.

#1 – Gboard for Android

59 likes – After a leaked APK spoiled Google’s plans to release Gboard for Android, the company finally officially pushed the update to everyone and made its official announcement.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

