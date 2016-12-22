The season of giving is upon us. While we’ve been running our own series of giveaways, LG is getting in on the spirit with a massive prize bundle. They’re calling it the “LG Nice List,” and it includes the LG V20 , LG G Pad X II, LG Tone, Rolly keyboard, and more. The giveaway has been going on for a while now, but the last entry window is the grand prize.

LG V20

Tone Platinum

Tone Active+

Rolly Keyboard 2

G Pad X II

LG Sound 360

To win the prizes, you must enter on Facebook or Twiter. All you have to do is comment on the Facebook post or Retweet the tweet. The winner will be chosen at random after December 23rd. The prize bundle is worth nearly $1,500. That’s a pretty awesome Christmas gift. Read the full Facebook post for all the rules and requirements. Good luck!