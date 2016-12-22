LeEco has been running flash sales on its Le Pro 3 and Le S3 phones since the debuted in the United States, but now the company is knocking off $80 from the regular retail price at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

This isn’t surprising, considering the company is strapped for cash due to expanding too fast. Their recent acquisition of Vizio hasn’t helped matters, so the Chinese company is looking to recoup some of its funds by offering discounts on the phones it made available in October.

If you’re interested in either of these devices, you can nab the Le Pro 3 for $320 and the Le S3 for $170. Check out our Le Pro 3 review to see if this phone is the one for you.