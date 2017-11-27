Fast charging is a great invention for quickly getting a charge when you forget to recharge overnight, but the best way to make sure you’re never without power is to throw a power bank in your bag as a daily carry. It also helps if you’ve got travel anxiety about being caught in an airport with a dead phone and no way to charge it.

Aukey is offering some pretty good deals on their various power banks for Cyber Monday, so check them out below. These deals are valid until 11/30 so you have a few days to take advantage of them.

I’ve been using the 26,500mAh charger with my Nintendo Switch and my OnePlus 5 while traveling and it’s been a godsend for long flights and layovers at the airport.

