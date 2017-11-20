Paypal has recently opened up to a few services, such as Facebook Messenger and Skype. The latest integration is with the popular investment app called Acorns. Acorns is an automated app that uses your spare change to make investments.

After you connect your Paypal account to Acorns, you can monitor investments within the Paypal app or website. Acorns rounds up all of your purchases and uses the extra change for investments. You can also use Paypal to manually make investments. The beauty of Acorns is you don’t really notice it working, but you’re earning money in the background.

[via Paypal]