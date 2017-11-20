Nov 20th, 2017

We’re just days away from Black Friday, and many retailers are already getting the discount train rolling. These efforts are led by Amazon and Best Buy, who are discounting some of the best products making it possible for you to stay inside while the rest of the world goes nuts.

In its latest series of discounts, Amazon has slashed the prices of a few of its “Prime Exclusive” devices, which are unlocked out of the box. One such device is the Moto X4, which was just recently released, and now you can have it for as low as $299.

Other devices being discounted include the Moto E4 Plus ($119), LG Q6 ($179), and LG G6 Plus ($449). But moving back to the star of the lineup, the Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch FHD display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 630 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The device also comes equipped with a 16MP selfie camera, and a dual-rear camera system with an 8MP main sensor and a secondary 12MP sensor. Finally, the Moto X4 includes a 3,000mAh battery and is IP68 water and dust resistant.

Regularly priced at $399, the Prime Exclusive Moto X4 can now be had for $299 with free Prime shipping. The only catch here is that while the device is unlocked and features minimal bloatware, you will have to “deal” with lockscreen ads which will appear every time you unlock the device.

Nonetheless, the Moto X4 is definitely going to be a hot-ticket item for those looking for a great deal on a solid budget device. If you want to check out the full list of discounts, you can see the list here, and if you want to pick up the Moto X4 now, hit the button below.

Buy the Moto X4
