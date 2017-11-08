The idea behind cheap devices like the Google Home Mini or Echo Dot is to get the product into your home as easily as possible. One of the ways they do this is by offering deep discounts and promotions. The Pixel 2 pre-orders came with a free Google Home Mini, but they wouldn’t arrive for a few weeks. That time has come.

Exactly four weeks after Pixel 2XL and Pixel 2 pre-orders opened, users are receiving emails with their free Google Home Mini redemption codes. Once you have the code, you can head to the Google Store, pick out a color, and place your order. These codes are rolling out in the order of pre-orders, so if you bought yours a little later you’ll have to wait longer.