Bezel-less displays are all the crazy nowadays and Huawei is getting in on the fun with a new device which has passed through TENAA. The device has a model number of FIG-AL00, and according to GSM Arena, this usually means that the device will only launch in China.

Thanks to the TENAA listing, we have a few images of what the device will look like, including the bezel-less display on the front, with some Huawei branding placed on the bottom chin. The rear of the FIG-AL00 gives us a look at the dual-camera setup, complete with the flash placed to the right of the camera module.

As is the tradition with most all of Huawei’s devices nowadays, the fingerprint scanner is placed in the center of the aluminum frame, with the Huawei logo and branding placed towards the bottom of the phone. Considering the fact that the TENAA listing is now live, we are likely to hear some type of formal announcement from Huawei in the coming weeks.

Let us know what you think about this device and whether you think it will be flagship material or just another mid-range offering.