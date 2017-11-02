The HTC U11 Plus and HTC U11 Life were officially announced today. The U11 Plus is the big, flagship device, while the U11 Life is a more affordable mid-range device. The Life looks a lot like the other U11 models, but there are some key changes to get the price down to $349.

The back of the phone has the same super high-gloss finish, but instead of glass, it’s acrylic. The front looks largely the same with a 5.2-inch 16:9 1080p display, fingerprint scanner, and nav buttons. The Life also has the squeezable “Edge Sense” feature that can launch apps and perform tasks.

The Life has a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, microSD card slot, 16MP cameras on front and back, 2,600 mAh battery, IP67 water resistance, and Android 7.1.1. In the U.S. the Life will be running HTC Sense, but everywhere else it will have stock Android as part of the Android One program.

The HTC U11 Life is available for purchase on HTC’s website right now. You can buy the unlocked or T-Mobile version for $349.