Oct 31st, 2017

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to become official real soon. HTC already has already scheduled a big unveiling event for this Thursday, where they’ll finally be taking the wraps off the phone, but it appears a few people may have gotten a hold of the device a bit early.

A video on Facebook popped up this morning, showing off the new phone in all its glory — including that rumored “translucent” color option. It seems the video wasn’t supposed to be made public and once word spread on Reddit, the video was quickly taken down. But because this is the internet, someone was able to download the video and upload elsewhere. Here’s your first look:

For our English speakers, the fella in the video confirms many of the HTC U11 Plus’ features, even pricing. You have 6-inch display on the front with respectable bezels (although they don’t appear as small as what we’ve seen from other manufacturers).

As seen in the teaser, the phone will have wireless charging, a rotary dial software feature for quick shortcuts, water resistance, and contextually away Edge Sense features. The battery is apparently close to 4,000mAh and the phone will come in a 128GB storage option. Pricing is set at around $730€ (around $850) when it launches later this year.

Another new smartphone HTC plans to announce at the event, is the HTC U11 Life, something that was leaked almost in its entirety just earlier today. The U11 Life will feature much more modest specs — and likely a price tag to match — than the U11 Plus. Both devices will be made official on Thursday, so we wont have to hold our breath for too much longer.
local_offer    HTC   HTC U11 Plus  

stars Further Reading

HTC U11 Plus color options leaked

T-Mobile accidentally reveals HTC U11 Life

HTC teases bezel-less phone

Split the cost of your next HTC smartphone

HTC teases us with U11 Plus render

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

2

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

3

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

4

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

8

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

10

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.