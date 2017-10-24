With the release of last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 7 , if you traveled at any airport during the whole recall fiasco you heard the warnings about not carrying a Galaxy Note 7 onto a plane. It became something of a joke to the point where one guy even got pushed off a plane for naming his WiFi after the Galaxy Note 7.

To that degree, Samsung has a lot of reputation to make up with travelers, so it’s not surprising to see one of its global divisions tackle something like this as a PR stunt. Samsung Spain parntered with Iberia to give away 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices to passengers on a late night flight from Madrid.

En Samsung si nos caemos no sólo nos levantamos, aprendemos a volar… #Note8abordo #DoBiggerThings pic.twitter.com/oMgeU7UCZ1 — Samsung España (@SamsungEspana) October 23, 2017

Samsung even had a tongue-in-cheek response to the whole recall disaster of the Galaxy Note 7, as the phones were handed out in a box that said, “A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you on board today.”

