Over the last few days, we have seen retailers drop the price of the Essential Phone by $100, but it seems Essential is 1-upping everyone. As of today, the company has permanently discounted the PH-1 by $200, bringing the cost down to just $499.

This move is likely due to the lack of appeal the device may have considering its short, but rocky, history. Plus, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL now available, there’s much more competition for Essential to deal with.

Now, for those who already picked up the Essential Phone at the original retail price of $699, Essential is offering a $200 “friends & family code” for the Essential Store. This can be used towards the purchase of another Essential Phone or the 360-degree camera module.

As for those, like myself, who have been eyeing up the Essential Phone through Sprint, the carrier has yet to follow suit with Essential’s pricing, as Sprint still lists the device at $699. However, this is likely due to the fact that Sprint has to get things rolling on its end to change the pricing across the board.

With this new price drop, are you more likely to look to the Essential Phone for your needs, especially considering the issues surrounding the Pixel 2 XL’s display? Let us know in the comments below!

Buy the Essential Phone
